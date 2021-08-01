TikTok Personality Dies After Shooting in Theater

(Newser) – Anthony Barajas, a TikTok personality who was shot last week at a movie theater in California, died Saturday. He had been on life support since the attack Monday night, BuzzFeed reports. Barajas, 19, and Rylee Goodrich, 18, were found shot in the head after a screening of The Forever Purge in Corona, where they both lived. Goodrich died at the theater, and Barajas was taken to a hospital. Police have not determined a motive for the slayings, per USA Today. "Based on the evidence provided to our office, this appears to be a random and unprovoked attack," Riverside County prosecutor Mike Hestrin said.

Police took Joseph Jimenez, 20, into custody on Tuesday, and he's being held on $2 million bail on murder and other charges. But they haven't found that he had any connection to the victims. Tributes to Barajas, who had nearly 1 million followers on his itsanthonymichael TikTok account, quickly were posted on social media. "He was truly one of the most kind people i've met in la — very hard to come by," one said. Goodrich owned a lash extensions business and was about to start a college STEM program. "Words seem inadequate to express the sorrow felt by the loss of Rylee," a cousin said. "Her kindness and gentle spirit will be remembered forever." (Read more shooting stories.)