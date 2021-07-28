TikTok Star, Friend Shot While Watching The Forever Purge

(Newser) – Horror during a horror movie: An 18-year-old woman was killed and the 19-year-old TikTok personality who was with her was seriously injured during a movie theater shooting in California. KTLA reports Rylee Goodrich and Anthony Barajas, 19, attended a 9:35pm showing of The Forever Purge on Monday. Workers at the Edwards Theater in Corona went into the theater to clean up after the movie and found the two shot. Barajas, who goes by itsanthonymichael on TikTok, where he has nearly a million followers, is said to be on life support.

Just six tickets were sold for the showing, and per KTLA's reporting, police have not yet identified anyone else who might have attended the screening. Corona Police Department Cpl. Tobias Kouroubacalis says evidence, but no gun, was recovered from the scene. "We don’t know what exactly happened in there," he said. "We're not actively searching for anybody, right now, and have no info on who the suspect is at this point," he added, per NBC Los Angeles. (Read more shooting stories.)