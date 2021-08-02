Lil Nas X Thanks Haters Who Made YouTube Milestone Possible

(Newser) – "thank u to everyone who made this possible. i am nothing without you guys lack of support." That's the word from notoriously sassy rapper Lil Nas X, who posted a celebratory tweet to commemorate the day one of his videos broke one million dislikes on YouTube for the first time. The song was "Montero (Call Me By Your Name)," the openly gay rapper's controversial hit featuring him giving the devil a lap dance, and there's more where that came from—so maybe another million dislikes are in his future.

As Mashable reports, the 22-year-old recently dropped the video for "Industry Baby," which also addresses his sexuality and features a lot of (blurred) male nudity. HotNewHipHop reports Lil Nas X called out the people who were unhappy with the redacted images of naked men, pointing out the only actual nudity in the video is female, and there was "not a single complaint" about that. (Read more Lil Nas X stories.)