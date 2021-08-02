Groom Shoots Friend, Stranger, Police Say

(Newser) – A man still dressed in a tuxedo was arrested shortly after his wedding for allegedly shooting his bride’s friend. Devin Jose Jones, 30, his wife, and her friend were driving on Interstate 10 in Louisiana after the wedding when they hit traffic Saturday night. Police say they argued—the groom apparently accused the other two of having an affair, WAFB reports. The wife, still in her wedding dress, fled the car, flagged down an ambulance saying her husband was trying to kill her, and hid inside it while Jones tried to break in.

story continues below

Traffic was stopped on the highway for an accident on a nearby bridge. Police say Jones got out of the car and chased the friend, shooting him in the leg, L’Observateur reports. St. John’s Parish deputies chased the groom and arrested him—but not before a stray shot wounded another person stuck in traffic. Jones was charged with attempted second degree murder and two other felonies. (Read more weird crimes stories.)