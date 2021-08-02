 
3 Killed, 1 Hurt in Rural SC Shooting

'Person of interest' Jeffrey Powell is armed and dangerous, deputies say
By Newser Editors and Wire Services
Posted Aug 2, 2021 5:46 PM CDT

(Newser) – Three people were killed and one other person was hurt in a shooting Monday in rural South Carolina, and deputies released the name and picture of a man they want to interview. The shooting happened around 3pm at a Greenwood County home just off US Highway 25 about 8 miles south of Greenwood, the county sheriff's office said in a news release. Sheriff’s Office Maj. Cody Bishop didn't give a motive for the shooting. Deputies named Jeffrey David Powell, 36, as a person of interest and released two photos of him, the AP reports. Deputies say Powell, who weighs around 260 pounds and has a large tattoo on the front of his neck, should be considered armed and dangerous, reports Fox Carolina.

