Biden Makes His Biggest Move Yet on Greener Cars

(Newser) – President Biden is making one of his biggest moves yet toward his pledge to fight climate change, one that involves transportation, the single biggest source of US greenhouse gas emissions, reports Axios. "The future of the auto industry is electric—and made in America," Biden tweeted. Details:

A new executive order calls for 50% of all new vehicles sold by 2030 to be zero-emission, reports NPR. Electric vehicles currently account for about 2% of new sales.

The administration also will toughen fuel standards. By 2026, new passenger vehicles will have to achieve 52 miles per gallon, reports the New York Times. That's up from the requirement of 44mpg by 2026 under former President Trump and about 51mpg by 2025 under former President Obama.

