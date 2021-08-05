 
CDC Warns People to Stop Eating Cake Batter

16 people have gotten E. coli in an outbreak
By John Johnson,  Newser Staff
Posted Aug 5, 2021 2:36 PM CDT

(Newser) – The CDC wants you to know that your mother was right: Steer clear of raw cake batter. In a health warning, the agency says 16 people and counting have contracted E. coli in several states after eating cake batter. Most of those who fell ill were children. The CDC says several brands of cake mix were involved, but they have not yet named any of them, reports USA Today. The number of people sickened is expected to grow given the lag time in confirming that a sick person is part of a particular outbreak. Seven of the people had to be hospitalized, but no deaths have been reported, per CNN. Symptoms include diarrhea, stomach cramps, and vomiting. (Read more E. coli stories.)

