Game Developer Was Attacked Mercilessly, Turns Merciful

As a female game developer who spoke out publicly against sexism in the industry a few years back, Brianna Wu received torrents—and we mean torrents—of threats and abuse online. Now the Washington Post reports that Wu is forcing a different kind of conversation, one about forgiving the trolls who attacked her as part of GamerGate. A tweet by Wu this week sums it up:

"Over 100 Gamergaters have written me over the year asking for forgiveness, and I’ve thanked them and forgiven them every single time," she wrote. "If I can understand people can grow past their worst moments, I think the rest of us can too. We need a conversation about redemption in America."

