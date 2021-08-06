Jennifer Aniston: Here's Why I Dropped Unvaccinated Friends

(Newser) – Jennifer Aniston got a little pushback after she revealed she's no longer seeing some of her friends because they chose not to get vaccinated—and now the actress is pushing back against the pushback. It all started earlier this week when Aniston told InStyle, "I've just lost a few people in my weekly routine who have refused [to get vaccinated] or did not disclose [their vaccine status], and it was unfortunate." As People reports, a commenter on social media wondered why Aniston would care whether others are vaccinated, since she herself is vaccinated. Aniston posted a screenshot of the question, as well as her reply, to her Instagram story Thursday.

"Because if you have the [delta] variant, you are still able to give it to me," she said, a reference to so-called "breakthrough" infections. "I may get slightly sick but I will not be admitted to a hospital and or die. BUT I CAN give it to someone who does not have the vaccine and whose health is compromised (or has a previous existing condition)—and therefore I would put their lives at risk. THAT is why I worry. We have to care about more than just ourselves here." She also posted a meme to the story reading, "What doesn't kill you mutates and tries again." (Read more Jennifer Aniston stories.)