Christina Applegate: 'It's Been a Tough Road'

(Newser) – More than a decade removed from her battle with breast cancer, Christina Applegate is facing down a new health challenge: multiple sclerosis. The Emmy-winning actor revealed she was diagnosed with the chronic disease "a few months ago" in a late Monday tweet. "It's been a strange journey," wrote the 49-year-old Dead to Me star. "But I have been so supported by people that I know who also have this condition. It's been a tough road. But as we all know, the road keeps going. Unless some a--hole blocks it."

story continues below

"As one of my friends that has MS said 'we wake up and take the indicated action.' And that's what I do. So now I ask for privacy. As I go through this thing," Applegate continued. There are four types of MS, which range in severity, per CBS News. Applegate did not disclose which type she has. Deadline notes "the decorated actress is no stranger to adversity having previously spoken about her 2008 battle with breast cancer." She underwent a double mastectomy and also had her ovaries and fallopian tubes removed. (Applegate's The Sweetest Thing costar Selma Blair is in the same boat.)