Senate Launches 'Vote-a-Rama' on $3.5T Budget Blueprint

(Newser) – Democrats pushed their expansive $3.5 trillion framework for bolstering family services, health, and environment programs toward Senate passage Tuesday, as Republicans unleashed an avalanche of amendments aimed at making their rivals pay a price in next year’s elections. Congressional approval of the budget resolution, which seems assured, would mark a crucial first step by Democrats toward enacting the heart of President Biden's domestic agenda, the AP reports. It would open the door to a follow-up measure aimed at assisting families, creating jobs, and fighting climate change, with higher taxes on the wealthy and big companies footing much of the bill. It envisions creating new programs including tuition-free pre-kindergarten and community college. Medicare would add dental, hearing, and vision benefits. Child tax credits beefed up for the pandemic would be extended.

Republicans argued that the Democrats' proposals would waste money, fuel inflation, and raise economy-wounding taxes. Budget resolution passage is critical because in the 50-50 Senate, it would let Democrats alone approve a subsequent bill actually enacting their spending and tax policies. Approval of the budget would shield the follow-on legislation from Republican filibusters. Rep. Steny Hoyer of Maryland, the No. 2 House Democratic leader, announced Tuesday that the chamber would return from recess Aug. 23 to vote on that blueprint and perhaps other measures.