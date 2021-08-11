Police: Prominent Bank Exec Beaten to Death by Her Ex

(Newser) – Police say a Bank of America exec was beaten to death by her ex-boyfriend last week—and her son found her body. Michelle Annette Avan, 48, was found dead at her Los Angeles-area home Thursday, CBS 2 reports. Police say Anthony Duwayne Turner, 52, had entered her home Aug. 3 and left the following day, NBC News reports. He was arrested Friday and has been charged with both murder and first-degree residential burglary, and has pleaded not guilty. Turner also reportedly worked with Avan, ABC 7 reports. She had been considering a restraining order against him, NBC 4 reports.

"My mom Michelle Avan didn't even have the opportunity to see her granddaughter turn two," said Avan's son at a news conference. "My mom was such a beautiful person, just so loving, if there was anything that you needed from her, she would be there. ... We're asking the public, we're asking everyone at home to please help us in making sure that this case gets the attention it deserves. And that we get justice for our mom, Michelle Avan." The senior Bank of America VP worked to recruit women and under-represented people to the company. Turner is behind bars on $2 million bail, and is due back in court Monday.