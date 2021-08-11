Bonnaroo Announces Vaccine Requirement

(Newser) – Want to attend the Bonnaroo music festival? You'll have to flash your COVID-19 vaccination card, or proof of a negative COVID test. Organizers of the Tennessee festival, scheduled for Sept. 2-5 this year after being canceled last year, made the announcement Tuesday. In a series of tweets, they said they strongly encourage vaccination, noting that the last day to get a second dose of Moderna or Pfizer, or a single dose of Johnson & Johnson, and attend the festival as a fully vaccinated person is Aug. 19. Those not fully vaccinated must test negative within three days prior to arrival, and wear a mask at all times. (Everyone, vaccinated or not, must wear masks indoors at the festival.) Anyone who misses the window of opportunity to test can pay $40 to take a rapid test on-site, the Tennessean reports.

NPR reports that the announcement comes as the music industry adapts to the latest version of the new normal, thanks to the delta variant of COVID-19, which is wreaking havoc just as live music was opening back up after largely shutting down at the start of the pandemic. Lollapalooza last month required proof of vaccination or a negative test. Milwaukee's upcoming Summerfest is also requiring that, but in New Orleans, the Jazz & Heritage Festival has been canceled entirely for this year. Multiple artists have also canceled or postponed shows or tours in recent days, and others are similarly requiring audience members be fully vaccinated or show they've tested negative. (Read more Bonnaroo stories.)