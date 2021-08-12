Schwarzenegger Has Choice Words for Anti-Maskers

(Newser) – Arnold Schwarzenegger has been pushing vaccinations for a while now, and he sounds a little fed up with those ignoring the pleas of public health officials in regard to COVID. In an appearance on CNN, Schwarzenegger unloaded on those citing their own civil liberties, reports SF Gate.

"You have the freedom to wear no mask—but you know something? You’re a schmuck for not wearing a mask," said the former California governor. "Because you are supposed to protect your fellow Americans around you.”

“There is a virus here," he said, per USA Today. "It kills people and the only way we prevent it is: get vaccinated, wear masks, do social distancing, washing your hands all the time, and not just to think about, 'Well my freedom is being kind of disturbed here.' No, screw your freedom."

