Schwarzenegger Resurrects Old Line to Get You Vaccinated

(Newser) – Arnold Schwarzenegger became one of the first elderly residents of Los Angeles County to get his coronavirus vaccine on Wednesday—and he did so in typical Arnold fashion, per Politico. "Put the needle down!" he told the technician as she prepared to jab him at Dodger Stadium, referring to a classic line from Jingle All the Way. Once the former California governor had received his shot, he thanked the technician and added, "Come with me if you want to live," another of the actor's famed lines, this one from the Terminator series. All this played out on a video shared on Schwarzenegger's social media accounts.

story continues below

"I have never been happier to wait in a line," the 73-year-old wrote. "If you're eligible, join me and sign up to get your vaccine." Schwarzenegger, who underwent heart surgery late last year, had booked a vaccine appointment on Tuesday after learning residents aged 65 and older would be eligible for a vaccine beginning Thursday, his spokesperson tells Politico, adding that Schwarzenegger slipped in early because Wednesday appointments were open. Schwarzenegger tweeted that he was greeted by Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti, who was checking in cars, per BuzzFeed. "What a crazy surprise," he wrote. (Schwarzenegger released another video about the Capitol riot.)