Nicki Minaj Sued By Woman Her Husband Tried to Rape

(Newser) – A woman who Nicki Minaj's husband attempted to rape in the 1990s has sued the rapper over allegations she and her family have been harassed in a bid to get her to recant her story, per NBC News, Kenneth Petty served almost four years in prison after holding the then 16-year-old accuser at knifepoint in New York City in 1994 and was arrested again last year for not registering as a sex offender in California, per the Guardian. After that, the suit claims Petty and Minaj herself began contacting the victim and that Minaj offered to fly the victim and her family to Los Angeles "to help." The suit claims Minaj offered to have her publicist draft a statement recanting the story on behalf of the victim.

story continues below

When the victim declined, the suit claims she and her family "suffered an onslaught of harassing calls and unsolicited visits" from Minaj, Petty, and their associates, per TMZ. At some point, the suit states that one of the victim's family members was offered $500,000 from Minaj should she recant her story. A cash bribe of $20,000 allegedly followed as well as an offer to to send happy birthday videos to the victim's teenage daughter "as a bonus," per the suit. The woman's attorney alleges his client moved out of New York over fears for her safety, changed her phone number multiple times, and hasn't worked since May 2020 because she's traumatized from the ongoing harassment. (Read more Nicki Minaj stories.)