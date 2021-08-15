More Accusations Emerge Against Dodgers Pitcher

(Newser)
An Ohio woman sought a protective order against Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer last year after accusing him of punching and choking her without consent while they were having sex, per the Washington Post
. The allegations of sexual misconduct detailed are similar to recent allegations by a California woman against Bauer, who is on paid administrative leave. According to sealed court records and other documentation obtained by the Post, the Ohio woman said Bauer struck and choked her without her consent while they were having sex. He also allegedly sent her a text message from a phone number known to be registered to Bauer saying he doesn’t “feel like spending time in jail for killing someone.” Per the AP
, the order in Ohio was the result of an ex parte proceeding, which means it was issued without a hearing from the other side.
The order in California was issued the same way. The Ohio woman tried in 2017 to show police photographs of injuries to her eyes, but instead she was arrested for underage drinking, according to a police report which said the report did not indicate whether her allegations were investigated. The newspaper did not disclose the woman's age except to say she was a legal adult at the time. The Post obtained photographs showing bruises on her face and blood in her eyes. Bauer tweeted
a statement Saturday disputing the Post’s report, calling it a “false narrative.” He said the newspaper had contacted “hundreds” of his female friends and acquaintances. Bauer said the woman harassed and physically assaulted him and also tried to “extort me for millions of dollars last year in exchange for her not coming forward with false claims.” (More the in AP
