Man Arrested After Deputies Find Horse in House

(Newser) – When the deputies saw horse feces on the living room floor, they pieced together the mystery pretty quickly. They showed up at a house in Oconee, SC, summoned by a woman who saw her nephew ride by and remembered that her nephew definitely didn’t own a horse. They tried to talk to Garry Chase Coble Jr. from outside, but couldn’t make out what he was saying. Then they called Coble’s father, who owns the house Coble was seen leading the horse into, and he told the deputies his son wasn’t allowed to be there. When they went in, they saw horse poop, News19 reports. They asked Coble to come out of a bedroom.

story continues below

"It was at this time that I observed a full-size quarter horse standing in the middle of the bedroom," one deputy wrote in a report. The horse calmly hung out in the bedroom while deputies took Coble into custody, WSPA reports. Now in the same room together, deputies still struggled to understand Coble. "The only thing that made sense concerning the incident was that the horse's name was Jubilee," the deputy wrote. Jubilee is fine, by the way. The horse’s owner was located and looked the animal over, noticing only a small cut on the left front leg. Coble faces charges including one for livestock theft. He was already wanted on some other charges, including one for throwing a mandolin into a pasture, which sounds as much like Dadaist performance art as a crime. (Read more strange stuff stories.)