Laura Prepon: I'm Done With Scientology

(Newser) – Laura Prepon, who once said Scientology was "magic," is no longer practicing the controversial religion. The That '70s Show and Orange Is the New Black star tells People that she stopped years ago, but didn't go public with the decision until now. "I'm no longer practicing Scientology," she sayd. "I've always been very open-minded, even since I was a child. I was raised Catholic and Jewish. I've prayed in churches, meditated in temples. I've studied Chinese meridian theory. I haven't practiced Scientology in close to five years and it's no longer part of my life."

While it's not clear what's behind the decision, Prepon also said that having kids with her husband, actor Ben Foster, caused her to reflect on "a lot of things in my life that I wasn't looking at before." The Los Angeles Times reports that there have been rumors in the past that Foster was also a Scientologist, but Prepon tells People he never practiced the religion. Variety reports Prepon hasn't talked much publicly about Scientology since 2015. Her first child was born in 2017, and she wed Foster the following year. Leah Remini, Lisa Marie Presley, and Jason Beghe are among the other celebrities who've left Scientology, Us reports. (Read more Scientology stories.)