(Newser) – Michael Glazebrook, accused of killing his neighbor in Monterey County, Calif., in 1981, escaped his 1983 murder trial scot-free when the jury failed to reach a unanimous verdict and the district attorney chose to forgo a retrial. Forty years later, a new trial will finally come. Glazebrook was arrested for the murder of Sonia Carmen Herok Stone on Saturday after evidence was found to carry his DNA, reports CNN. In late 2020, detectives took another look at the case of Stone, a 30-year-old single mother found dead in the Carmel home she shared with her 4-year-old daughter, who was then at school, on Oct. 15, 1981, per the East Bay Times. They uncovered several pieces of evidence that could be tested with DNA technology that wasn't available in the 1980s, the Monterey County Sheriff's Office said in a Sunday release.

The samples were sent to a Justice Department DNA lab while detectives obtained a warrant for a DNA sample from Glazebrook, Stone's 25-year-old neighbor at the time of the killing. This month, the match was confirmed, according to the sheriff's office. Glazebrook, who was still living and working in Monterey County, was arrested upon leaving his Seaside home around 8pm Saturday. The detectives who nabbed him wore Levi's in honor of Stone, who'd worked as a merchandiser for Levi Strauss & Company, per CNN. Authorities didn't comment on how Stone was killed. A criminal complaint "charges Glazebrook with one count of first-degree murder, with a special allegation that he personally used a deadly weapon in the commission of the crime," per the Times. Now 65, Glazebrook is held in the county jail with bail set at $1 million.