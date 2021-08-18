Colin Jost Confirms Pregnancy, Birth in Rapid Succession

(Newser) – On Tuesday, one of the big celeb headlines was Colin Jost's weekend comment about expecting a baby with wife Scarlett Johansson. On Wednesday, the big headline is that Johansson has already given birth, with People describing the timing of such event as "recently." Jost put it like so during a weekend stand-up gig at the Ridgefield Playhouse in Connecticut, per Page Six: "We’re having a baby, it’s exciting." On Wednesday, he posted this statement to Instagram: "Ok ok we had a baby. His name is Cosmo. We love him very much. Privacy would be greatly appreciated."

He tacked on the hashtags #wegotawaywithitforalongtime and #nokidspolicy. That last one isn't exactly true, in that Johansson does have one child, daughter Rose Dorothy, 6. Jost and Johansson married in October after becoming engaged in May 2019. SNL star Jost also featured in another Wednesday news story: Today marks the day the ticket pre-sale began for a one-night Madison Square Garden performance, reports the AP. The Sept. 12 benefit show, which will mark the 20th anniversary of 9/11, is called "NYC Still Rising After 20 Years: A Comedy Celebration" and will feature creator Pete Davidson, Dave Chappelle, Jon Stewart, Jimmy Fallon, John Mulaney, Amy Schumer, and Jost, among others. (Read more Scarlett Johansson stories.)