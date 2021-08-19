IMF Move Adds to Pressure on Taliban

(Newser) – The Taliban now control Afghanistan—but with access to funds extremely limited, they will have a tough time running the country. The International Monetary Fund, under pressure from the US, is blocking the Taliban's access to emergency reserves that were supposed to be released to Afghanistan next week. the New York Times reports. The $460 million in emergency currency reserves was part of a $650 billion approved this month to support the economies of developing countries hit by the pandemic. The IMF said the resources are being blocked because of a "lack of clarity within the international community" over the recognized government of Afghanistan. The Taliban has also been blocked from accessing $9 billion in reserves held by Afghanistan's central bank. More:



How the Taliban is funded. In June, when the Afghan government received its most recent IMF loan installment, the United Nations said the "primary sources of Taliban financing remain criminal activities," the BBC reports. The activities included "drug trafficking and opium poppy production, extortion, kidnapping for ransom, mineral exploitation and revenues from tax collection in areas under Taliban control or influence," the UN said,

