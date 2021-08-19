Facebook's Report on Most Viewed Posts Has Some Surprises

(Newser) – In what it calls an effort to provide greater transparency, Facebook has released its first Widely Viewed Content report—but the company's critics say they've been left with more questions than answers. The report, which lists the 20 posts, pages, links, and domains seen by the most US Facebook users in their news feeds, was released as part of an effort to counter accusations that the social media site is dominated by partisan or misleading content, NPR reports. The most viewed posts were all photos or videos, with a word search meme topping the list with more than 80 million views. The list of most viewed domains was topped by YouTube, Amazon, and UNICEF, but things got stranger with the list of most viewed links, where a site connecting Green Bay Packers with fans was No. 1 with 87.2 million views.

story continues below

Other most viewed links between April 1 and June 30 this year included a site selling CBD oil and one selling Christian merchandise. Facebook, which plans to release the report quarterly, says the top 20 most-viewed posts collectively accounted for only around 0.1% of News Feed views. The company says the majority of posts viewed were from people's family and friends, and many of the most-viewed pages focused on "pets, cooking, family, and relatable viral content." Some reactions:

