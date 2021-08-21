Melissa Joan Hart, Vaccinated But Sick With Covid: 'Do Better'

(Newser) – Melissa Joan Hart has COVID, and she’s “really mad,” she said. The Sabrina the Teenage Witch star posted an Instagram video from bed looking sad but composed, revealing her diagnosis. She said she thinks she may have caught it from one of the three sons she shares with her husband, musician Mark Wilkerson, and that her kid got it at school, People reports. “I’m really mad that my kids didn’t have to wear masks at school,” she said in the video. Hart is vaccinated, and, while she said she felt really bad in her video, she posted that she felt better the next day. Hopefully the vaccine mitigated the severity of her infection.

“I’m not posting this to be political or gain pity, I just want to share my journey,” Hart captioned her video. It’s not clear where Hart was posting from and which school didn’t insist her kids wear masks; Hart has homes in Lake Tahoe, Los Angeles, and Connecticut, all places where schools require masks, per the Los Angeles Times. But she praised her youngest child for masking up, telling him “he was a superhero to those in his classroom because he protected his teacher and his other classmates.” Hart closed with a plea to remember the pandemic isn’t over yet. “I’m asking you guys to do better. Protect your families. Protect your kids.” (Read more Melissa Joan Hart stories.)