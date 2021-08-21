Millions Warned That Henri Is Officially a Hurricane

(Newser) – Henri is a hurricane now, upgraded from tropical storm Saturday morning. The National Hurricane Center had already warned that the storm could increase in intensity and hit New England. The storm’s sustained winds now exceed 74mph and it could ramp up even more, though “some weakening is expected prior to landfall on Sunday,” the agency said, per the New York Times. It’s expected to hit Long Island in New York, or southern New England.

Hurricane warnings and tropical storm warnings in the region affect more than 40 million people, including New York City, CNN reports. Henri will be the first hurricane to make landfall on Long Island since Gloria in 1985. Henri is not expected to be as bad as Sandy, which killed power and caused flooding in 2012. But the Long Island power company, PSEG, warned customers to be ready for outages that could last about a week. (Read more Hurricane Henri stories.)