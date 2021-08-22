Henri Weakens but Remains a Threat

(Newser) – Henri weakened to a tropical storm on Sunday morning, but that didn't change forecasters' expectations. Sustained winds of at least 70mph were recorded in the morning, ABC reports. The storm was moving toward the Northeast, possibly making make landfall Sunday afternoon near the border of Connecticut and Rhode Island. In addition to high winds, storm surge and flooding rain are predicted for the region; tropical storm warnings have been issued for the stretch from New York to Massachusetts. By noon, thousands of people in Rhode Island, Connecticut, and Massachusetts had already lost power. Inland areas could be hit hardest by rainfall.

Heavy rain in the beach towns of southern Rhode Island has made some coastal roads almost impassable, per the AP. The center of the storm was moving past Block Island, which reported 65mph winds, late in the morning. Gov. Dan McKee warned residents Sunday to prepare for flooding and the loss of power. "I'm asking you, Rhode Island, to stay home until this storm passes," McKee said. In Massachusetts, tourists were stuck in their cars waiting for a ferry to take them from the islands of Martha's Vineyard and Nantucket after the Coast Guard closed ports on Cape Cold and New Bedford. The ports weren't likely to open until after the worst of the storm.

East Hampton Mayor Jerry Larsen said mass evacuations are impractical on the eastern end of Long Island because of the lack of major roads. "We have one lane of travel leaving the Hamptons, so it's a little difficult to order evacuations," Larsen said. "So most people will shelter in place." Gov. Ned Lamont called on Connecticut residents to do the same from Sunday afternoon through at least Monday morning. Major airports in the Northeast were still open, but hundreds of flights have been canceled. Heavy rain caused rail service on Long Island and in southern New England to be shut down, per the New York Times. National Guard troops were standing by in New York, Connecticut, and Massachusetts.