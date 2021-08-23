Looking for Gender Equality? Here's Where to Go

(Newser) – The glass ceiling may have many deep cracks in it, but it hasn't yet been shattered—at least not in terms of the pay gap or women consistently finding equal footing in leadership positions. And the workplace isn't the only arena in which women are still battling gender equality, with disproportionate representation in the political sphere, as well as less-than-ideal opportunities in education and accessing health care. WalletHub reviewed all 50 states across 17 metrics in three main categories—political empowerment, workplace environment, and education and health—to see where women may have a better chance at leveling up. Nevada rose to the top of the list, while Utah found its place at the end of the line. Read on to see how the rest of America fared:

Best States for Women's Equality

Nevada (No. 1 in "Political Empowerment") Hawaii (No. 1 in "Workplace Environment") Vermont Maine New York California Iowa West Virginia (No. 1 in "Education and Health") Michigan Massachusetts

Worst States for Women's Equality

Louisiana (last in "Political Empowerment") Virginia Oklahoma Alabama Georgia Kansas South Carolina Texas Idaho Utah (last in "Education and Health")