Jeopardy! Is Bringing Back Guest Hosts

(Newser) – After the "permanent" replacement for Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek lasted just one day of filming, the show is apparently back to square one in its search for a worthy successor. Sony Pictures Television said Monday that Mayim Bialik—selected earlier this month to host Jeopardy! specials while regular hosting duties fell to Mike Richards—will return as guest host for this week's taping of 15 episodes, the New York Times reports. Richards, who stepped down amid controversy over derogatory remarks he had made about women, Jews, and Haitians, among others, will remain as executive producer. The episodes he taped will air as scheduled, reports Variety.

"As we move forward with production on this season of Jeopardy!, additional guest hosts will be announced," Sony said in a statement. The company said it had resumed its search for a replacement for Trebek, who hosted the show for 37 seasons. Sources tell CNN that Bialik may now be a contender for the regular hosting role. One source says the "studio loves Mayim," but at the time the hosting decision was made, scheduling conflicts with filming of her Fox sitcom Call Me Kat would have made it impossible for her to do both jobs. Other guest hosts who could now be contenders include fan favorites Ken Jennings and LeVar Burton.