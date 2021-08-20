Jeopardy! Host Mike Richards Quits Amid Controversy

(Newser) – Jeopardy! needs a new host again. Mike Richards, who was chosen to host the nightly broadcast less than two weeks ago, has resigned amid controversy, reports USA Today. Richards came under fire over newly resurfaced comments he made several years ago on his podcast that were seen as derogatory toward women and Jewish people, among others. And prior to that, he had been named in a discrimination lawsuit. Production on the new season had started Thursday and came to a halt after just one day. The show will now renew its search for a permanent host and bring back guest hosts in the meantime, per the Hollywood Reporter.

"Over the last several days it has become clear that moving forward as host would be too much of a distraction for our fans and not the right move for the show," Richards wrote in a Friday morning letter to the Jeopardy! team. "As such, I will be stepping down as host effective immediately. As a result, we will be canceling production today." Richards had been selected to host the syndicated show after a lengthy search, while Big Bang Theory star Mayim Bialik was chosen to host specials and spinoffs. This could renew the prospects of LeVar Burton, who emerged as a "fan favorite" while guest-hosting, notes THR. (Read more Jeopardy stories.)