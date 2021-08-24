Cop Who Shot Breonna Taylor Is Looking for New Publisher

(Newser) – One of the police officers who shot Breonna Taylor in 2020 has decided to return his advance and find another publisher for his book. Jonathan Mattingly's book was picked up by Post Hill Press, a conservative publisher in DC known for titles like Follow the Money: The Shocking Deep State Connections of the Anti-Trump Cabal and Firebrand: Dispatches from the Front Lines of the MAGA Revolution by Matt Gaetz. It’s a last-ditch effort to sell the book. Post Hill Press relies on Simon & Schuster to distribute its product, and that publisher is not interested in attaching Mattingly to its brand, the Guardian reports.

Mattingly, one of three officers who fired a gun during a raid on the 26-year-old EMT’s apartment, announced his decision in a post in the conservative blog American Thinker. "My side of the story is completely different from what you've heard from the media," he wrote, outlining the difference—namely, he says police identified themselves when knocking on the door, which not all witnesses agree is true. Simon & Schuster, which will be sold to another media company later this year, did not offer a comment, the Wall Street Journal reports. (Read more Breonna Taylor stories.)