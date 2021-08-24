10 Best, Worst Real-Estate Markets

(Newser) – It is, generally speaking, one of the best times for home sellers in quite a while. Now, Wallet Hub has crunched data on several factors to determine the best and worst real estate markets in the country. Those factors include home prices, length of time on the market, etc., plus a slew of others related to a community's economic well-being. The site ranked 300 cities of various sizes, and Texas dominates the upper rankings. Here are the 10 best and 10 worst markets in the overall rankings

Best real estate markets, followed by their overall score:

Frisco, Texas, 75.07 Austin, Texas, 73.08 Gilbert, Arizona, 72.65 McKinney, Texas, 71.66 Denton, Texas, 71.49 Allen, Texas, 69.35 Durham, North Carolina, 68.89 Reno, Nevada, 68.31 Roseville, California, 68.02 Nashville, Tennessee, 67.64