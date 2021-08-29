26 Infected With COVID By Unvaccinated Teacher

(Newser) – An unvaccinated elementary school teacher is being blamed for infecting dozens of people with COVID-19 after she went to work for two days while showing symptoms. Per the Guardian, the CDC says the California woman infected a total of 26 people with the virus. In May, the Marin County woman continued to go to work after taking a COVID test, during which time she reportedly read aloud while unmasked to the class despite school requirements to mask while indoors. Per NBC News, the teacher infected roughly half her class with the virus.

