26 Infected With COVID By Unvaccinated Teacher

(Newser)
–
An unvaccinated elementary school teacher is being blamed for infecting dozens of people with COVID-19 after she went to work for two days while showing symptoms. Per the Guardian, the CDC says the California woman infected a total of 26 people with the virus. In May, the Marin County woman continued to go to work after taking a COVID test, during which time she reportedly read aloud while unmasked to the class despite school requirements to mask while indoors. Per NBC News, the teacher infected roughly half her class with the virus.
The CDC said four students from other classrooms at the school also tested positive and were all siblings of three students in the teacher's classroom. "Exposure was assumed to have occurred in their respective homes," the CDC wrote. Many of the infected students were too young to be vaccinated. However, per the report, Marin County's high vaccination rate on the whole may have kept the outbreak somewhat isolated. The teacher reportedly initially attributed her symptoms to allergies. "I doubt this teacher wanted to infect half of her class or thought she was putting them in danger," tweeted
Bob Wachter, chair of UCSF Dept. of Medicine. "But she did and she was."
(Read more face masks
stories.)