Hurricane Ida Knocks Out Power for All of New Orleans

(Newser) – The entire city of New Orleans was without power Sunday as Hurricane Ida made its way through Louisiana. All of Orleans Parish lost power hours after the storm made landfall, and the regional energy provider said it wouldn't be restored Sunday night, CNN reports. Back-up generation was, however, provided to the New Orleans Sewerage and Water Board. Also Sunday evening, the state reported its first storm-related fatality. "Shortly after 8:30pm deputies received reports of a citizen possibly injured from a fallen tree at a residence off of Highway 621 in Prairieville," the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office announced. "Deputies arrived on scene and confirmed that the victim is now deceased." The victim was a 60-year-old man, NBC News reports. Prairieville is a suburb of Baton Rouge.

More than a million people were without power in Louisiana, and another 40,000 in Mississippi. Ida also blew roofs off houses, caused flooding, sent a loose barge into a bridge, put several parishes under a boil water advisory, and reversed the flow of the Mississippi River, the AP reports. Residents in several areas were warned to move to higher ground immediately due to flood risk, and all flights out of the New Orleans airport were canceled. By early Monday, the storm had weakened to a Category 1, with sustained winds of 95mph and gusts of up to 111mph, as it traveled inland. While catastrophic damage was reported, NBC News takes a look at why Ida wasn't nearly as devastating as Katrina here. The Weather Channel, meanwhile, has more on the storm's path and what else is expected in the region. (Read more Hurricane Ida stories.)