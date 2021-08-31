 
FBI: Hate Crimes Rose 6% Over 2019 Numbers

Civil rights advocates say crimes are underreported
By Liz MacGahan,  Newser Staff
Posted Aug 30, 2021 7:30 PM CDT
Jen Ho Lee, a 76-year-old South Korean immigrant, poses in her apartment in Los Angeles with a sign from a March rally against anti-Asian hate crimes. Anti-Asian hate crimes rose in 2020.   (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)

(Newser) – Hate crimes are rising in the US, according to the FBI. Reports are up 6% from 2019, but fewer agencies are participating in the count. The FBI has to track hate crime reports, but local law enforcement agencies aren’t required to make reports to the FBI, and some civil rights advocates say the crimes are undercounted, the Washington Post reports. In May, Congress approved and President Biden signed the COVID-19 Hate Crimes Act, which in part pushes for better reporting of hate crimes, NPR reports.

  • Data was sent to the FBI from more than 15,000 law enforcement agencies across the country
  • 7,759 hate crimes reported in 2020
  • 2,755 crimes targeting Black people
  • 274 crimes targeting Asian people

Stop AAPI Hate said its online portals logged 6,603 hate incidents against Asian people since March 2020. These incidents range from physical assault to online harassment, per the report. That's the highest tally since 2008. (Read more hate crimes stories.)

