Osaka, Serena Miss Play but Top Money List

Endorsements help put tennis stars well ahead of other female athletes in income
By Bob Cronin,  Newser Staff
Posted Aug 30, 2021 7:55 PM CDT
Osaka, Serena Miss Play but Top Money List
Naomi Osaka holds her trophy after defeating Serena Williams, rear, in the women's final of the US Open in New York in 2018.   (AP Photo/Adam Hunger, File)

(Newser) – Young tennis players on their way up might want to also keep their eye on the endorsements. Naomi Osaka and Serena Williams haven't won many tournaments lately—nine between them since February—partly because they've skipped some or missed them because of injuries. But they still top the list of highest-paid female athletes, Sportico reports. That's because their tournament winnings are only a fraction of their income. Osaka, who's No. 1, collected just over $5 million from tournaments in the year that ended in May and $50 million in endorsements. Williams made $1.5 million from tennis and $34 million from sponsorship deals. It's clear that tennis stars stand apart off the court, too; the third spot is held by gymnast Simone Biles, who collected no pay and $6 million in endorsements.

The Top 10 also includes golfers, soccer stars, and a skier, per Sportico. Their salaries or winnings and endorsement paydays are:

  1. Naomi Osaka, tennis. $5.2 million, $50 million
  2. Serena Williams, tennis. $1.5 million, $34 million
  3. Simone Biles, gymnastics. $0, $6 million
  4. Jin Young Ko, golf. $2.1 million, $3.5 million
  5. Sei Young Kim, golf. $1.7 million, $3 million
  6. Garbine Muguruza, tennis. $1 million, $3.5 million
  7. Alex Morgan, soccer. $250,000, $4 million
  8. Megan Rapinoe, soccer. $250,000, $3.8 million
  9. Mikaela Shiffrin, skiing. $411,000, $3.5 million
  10. Inbee Park, golf. $1.7 million, $2 million
