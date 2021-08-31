 
Mets Player Has a Funny Way of Celebrating 444-Foot Homer

Javier Baez wants fans to know their booing hurts his feelings
By Liz MacGahan,  Newser Staff
Posted Aug 30, 2021 7:05 PM CDT
New York Mets' Javier Baez gestures at home plate after his two-run home run that also scored Michael Conforto during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Washington Nationals, Sunday in New York.   (AP Photo/Corey Sipkin)

(Newser) – The Mets decided to teach their fans a lesson. Apparently it’s a lesson about teamwork, but the logic is a little confusing. Mets fans aren’t thrilled with how their team did this season. They’re not the worst team ever—they won the National League pennant just six years ago—but fans were maybe hoping for more now that the team has deeper pockets. Steve Cohen bought the team with his hedge fund riches before the season, the Wall Street Journal reports. But transformation isn’t instantaneous. So sometimes the fans boo when the team stinks. Javier Baez hit a homer Sunday—a 444-foot homer and his 26th of the season—and celebrated with a thumbs-down gesture to fans, CBS Sports reports.

Baez wasn’t bummed he had a great hit in the team's win against the Washington Nationals. He just wanted Mets fans to know he has feelings. "It feels bad when I strike out and I get booed. It doesn't really get to me, but I want to let them know that when we have success, we're going to do the same thing, to let [fans] know how it feels," Baez said. He added that the booing puts pressure on the team. Which, many sports fans would argue, is kind of the point. The team’s new owner maybe wasn’t prepared for this puzzling controversy. "I miss the days when the biggest controversy was the black jerseys,” he tweeted. (Read more New York Mets stories.)

