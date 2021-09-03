Donors Come Through for Widow, Unborn Child of Marine

(Newser) –

Americans are stepping up for the widow and unborn child of one of the Marines killed last week in Afghanistan. Two separate fundraisers on behalf of the late Rylee McCollum of Wisconsin have raised more than $850,000. The 20-year-old's wife, Jiennah, is in her third trimester. One GoFundMe account , specifically for the child expected to arrive this month, had raised more than $630,000 as of Thursday, reports People . The second GoFundMe account is for Jiennah and was set up by her mother. McCollum's "sacrifice ... will not be forgotten," the description of the first fundraiser reads. "Anything you can provide to aid them would be appreciated more than we can express. Bless."

A clothing company called the Breach Supply set up the first fundraiser for McCollum, who had been on his first-ever deployment. He was manning a checkpoint near the airport in Kabul when a suicide bomber killed him, 12 other service members, and more than 100 civilians, per the AP. "My heart is incredibly heavy today, in the wee hours of the morning my beautiful daughter got that knock on her door that no military spouse wants to get," Jill Crayton wrote on the fundraiser for her daughter. "Her strong, handsome, incredibly brave husband of less than a year was one of the 13 Marines that gave his life yesterday in Kabul."