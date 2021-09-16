(Newser) – An Indonesian court ruled Thursday that President Joko Widodo and six other top officials have neglected citizens' rights to clean air and ordered them to improve the poor air quality in the current capital of Jakarta. A three-judge panel at the Central Jakarta District Court notched a victory for a healthy living environment, siding with 32 residents who filed a lawsuit two years ago against Widodo and the ministers for environment, health, and home affairs, as well as the provincial governors of Jakarta, Banten, and West Java, per the AP. In a verdict initially scheduled for May 20 that had been postponed several times, the judges voted 3-0 in favor of the plaintiffs under the Coalition for the Clean Air Initiative.

