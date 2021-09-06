Angelina Jolie: 'There's a Lot I Can't Say'

(Newser) – Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s divorce lasted longer than their marriage, and the custody battle is still going on. The couple married in August 2014, and Jolie filed for divorce in September 2016. It took three years to finalize the split, and they are still fighting over custody of the kids. Much of the news that leaks out about Jolie and the kids comes from court filings or anonymous sources, but she recently had a lengthy interview with Simon Hattenstone of the Guardian. The gist of the interview is that Jolie wants to move on and heal the family—including Pitt, her kids’ dad. And that she wants people to buy the book she wrote with child rights lawyer Geraldine Van Bueren and Amnesty International, Know Your Rights, which lays out just what rights kids have in many harrowing situations.

