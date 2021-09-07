New Twists in Strange Case of Prominent South Carolina Family

(Newser) – A lawyer from a prominent South Carolina legal family who found his wife and son shot to death at their home three months ago and was injured days ago when a bullet grazed his head as he changed a tire was taking money from his law firm, the business said late Monday. The statement from PMPED law firm came hours after Alex Murdaugh said he was resigning and entering rehab, the AP reports. The PMPED law firm said it will hire an accounting firm to fully review its books. It didn't say how much money might be missing, but said Murdaugh was no longer associated with them in any way. “This is disappointing news for all of us. Rest assured that our firm will deal with this in a straightforward manner. There’s no place in our firm for such behavior,” the law firm said in a statement.

story continues below

Hours before, Murdaugh sent out his own statement, saying he regretted decisions he made, but didn't give any details just two days after reporting someone shot at him after his car had a flat tire along a rural road in Hampton County. “The murders of my wife and son have caused an incredibly difficult time in my life. I have made a lot of decisions that I truly regret. I’m resigning from my law firm and entering rehab after a long battle that has been exacerbated by these murders. I am immensely sorry to everyone I’ve hurt including my family, friends and colleagues. I ask for prayers as I rehabilitate myself and my relationships," read Murdaugh's entire statement.

“Alex resigned after being accused of diverting lawyer fees from the firm," said Murdaugh’s attorney, Jim Griffin. "These allegations prompted him to confront a dependency and he voluntarily checked into an in-patient substance abuse rehab facility after being discharged from the hospital today.” South Carolina's state police are also investigating the deaths of Maggie Murdaugh, 52, and her 22-year-old son Paul on June 7. Both were shot several times and found outside the family's home in nearby Colleton County, authorities said. Alex Murdaugh found the bodies of his wife and son after family members said he had been away checking on his mother and ailing father. Paul Murdaugh was awaiting trial for boating under the influence causing death at the time, and after his death, state police reopened an investigation into a 2015 hit-and-run death in which the victim's mother believed he may have been involved.