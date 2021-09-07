Monica Lewinsky Doesn't Need an Apology Anymore

(Newser) – Monica Lewinsky is fine now. The former White House intern started to bounce back publicly and regain control of her narrative by writing about her struggles after her affair with former President Bill Clinton and the subsequent impeachment scandal for Vanity Fair. "I think there was a long period before my life changed in the last six or seven years where... I felt a lot in terms of there not being this resolution," she said in an interview Tuesday on the Today show, NBC News reports. When asked whether she feels like Clinton should apologize for his role in her public humiliation, she said, "I’m very grateful that I don’t have this feeling anymore, I don’t need it."

She went on to qualify that just a little. "He should want to apologize in the same way I want to apologize any chance I get to people my actions have hurt," she said. For his part, Clinton has said that he hasn't apologized to Lewinsky privately. "I apologized to everybody in the world," he said, per People. Lewinsky was on the Today show promoting her new series on FX, Impeachment: American Crime story. She's a producer on the show, and also a subject, which was not always easy for her. "I do not recommend watching your early 20s be dramatized on TV, especially in this instance where the truth really was stranger than fiction," she said of the experience.