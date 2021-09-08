Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes Living at $135M Green Gables Estate

(Newser) – The former CEO of blood-testing startup Theranos goes on trial starting Wednesday. Elizabeth Holmes, 37, faces up to two decades behind bars on charges that her company, once valued at $10 billion, defrauded patients, some of whom will be allowed to testify. Her defense is expected to paint the picture of a 19-year-old being physically, emotionally, and sexually abused by a boyfriend twice her age when she dropped out of college to start the company with him, and analysts say Holmes' status as a new mom could help her in the eyes of jurors. Opening statements are set for Wednesday; the proceedings could last as long as four months. Here's the current coverage surrounding the case:

Those former patients: NBC News notes the trial will come down to whose story the jury believes. Some of the former patients set to testify include people who received false positives on HIV tests, or got bad information related to pregnancy or heart medication.

