Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes Living at $135M Green Gables Estate

The former CEO of blood-testing startup Theranos goes on trial starting Wednesday. Elizabeth Holmes, 37, faces up to two decades behind bars on charges that her company, once valued at $10 billion, defrauded patients, some of whom will be allowed to testify. Her defense is expected to paint the picture of a 19-year-old being physically, emotionally, and sexually abused by a boyfriend twice her age when she dropped out of college to start the company with him, and analysts say Holmes' status as a new mom could help her in the eyes of jurors. Opening statements are set for Wednesday; the proceedings could last as long as four months. Here's the current coverage surrounding the case:
- Those former patients: NBC News notes the trial will come down to whose story the jury believes. Some of the former patients set to testify include people who received false positives on HIV tests, or got bad information related to pregnancy or heart medication.
- Her "last pitch": Getting the jury to believe her story will be Holmes' biggest challenge yet, according to a long piece at the Intelligencer looking at Theranos' rise and fall, and what Holmes' trial tactics might look like. "About 85% of all federal criminal cases—and about 90% in the subset of fraud cases—result in a conviction," writes Ankush Khardori.
- What goes up...: For more on that rise and fall, CNN has a detailed timeline.
- The jury: Good Morning America takes a look at the jury selection process, including what each side was likely looking for in an ideal juror.
- Lifestyle: Holmes is currently living on the grounds of one of the most expensive estates in the country, Green Gables, CNBC reports. The 74-acre Silicon Valley property is currently on the market, listed at $135 million. The Daily Beast says Holmes "is still living like a billionaire," and wonders how exactly she can afford to be staying there.
- Competitors: Slate talks to other blood-testing companies that are still dealing with the fallout from the Theranos scandal. It's not easy.
- Opinion: At the New Republic, Natalie Shure offers her take on why Holmes' and Theranos' failure is a good thing.
