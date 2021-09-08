Trump on New Gig: 'You Won't Want to Miss This'

(Newser) – Former President Trump will spend a good portion of the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks calling a boxing event. Trump and his son, Donald Trump Jr., have signed a contract to provide commentary for a four-fight, pay-per-view "gamecast" of Saturday's event at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Fla., organized by Triller, reports ESPN. Former heavyweight champion Evander Holyfield, 58—who replaced Oscar De La Hoya following his hospitalization with COVID-19—will face off against former UFC light heavyweight champion Vitor Belfort, 44, per USA Today. The card also includes bouts between retired UFC champions Anderson Silva and Tito Ortiz, as well as David Haye and Joe Fournier.

HBO's longtime blow-by-blow announcer Jim Lampley and former champion Shawn Porter will call the main telecast, available for $39.99 on digital video streaming service FITE. Viewers can instead choose to tune in to the Trump gamecast, also for $39.99. "I love great fighters and great fights," Trump, 75, said in a statement. "I look forward to seeing both this Saturday night and sharing my thoughts ringside. You won't want to miss this special event." FITE noted Trump's commentary will be "unfiltered." He's no stranger to boxing, having hosted many matches at his Atlantic City, New Jersey, casinos in the 1980s and '90s. Celebrities including Snoop Dogg and Pete Davidson have taken part in previous Triller telecasts. (Read more Donald Trump stories.)