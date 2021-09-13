(Newser) – Secretary of State Antony Blinken is expected to have a rough start to the week: He testifies before Congress twice in two days over all things related to Afghanistan. First comes a 2pm hearing on Monday before the House Foreign Affairs Committee, followed by a Tuesday appearance before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee. "We expect a confrontational hearing," an anonymous Senate aide tells Reuters, in what might be an understatement.

The stakes: In terms of politics, expect Republicans to try to present a picture of an inept White House that bungled the withdrawal, per Axios. Democrats, on the other hand, will attempt to deflect blame and point to former President Trump's Taliban negotiations that led to the initial withdrawal deadline.

