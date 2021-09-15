Woman Riding BART Train With Dog Dies in Freak Accident

(Newser) – A freak accident at a San Francisco BART station claimed a woman's life on Monday. SF Gate reports the woman was at the Powell Street station with her dog, whose leash was attached to her own waist. BART officials say the woman and animal boarded a train, but the woman may have then spotted someone she knew on the platform. As the doors began to close she waved and then exited the car; the dog didn't make it off the train before the doors closed. The train then departed, and in the process dragged the woman onto the track, killing her.

The victim has been identified as San Francisco resident Amy Adams, 41. CBS SF Bay Area reports it doesn't appear the dog, who was uninjured, was a service animal, but that is under investigation, as is the incident as a whole. The East Bay Times reports animals who are not service dogs are only to ride on trains in carriers under BART rules. KGO reports two National Transportation Safety Board investigators were sent to the scene, where they'll remain for a week. Their final report could take as long as two years to complete. (These men grieving their brother's train-tracks death were killed in the same spot as him.)