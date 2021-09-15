 
X

Pandemic's Toll Is Now 1 in 500 Americans

But there are huge disparities between races, regions
By Rob Quinn,  Newser Staff
Posted Sep 15, 2021 2:08 PM CDT
COVID Has Now Killed 1 in 500 Americans
In this Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021 photo, Ann Enderle R.N. attends to a COVID-19 patient in the Medical Intensive care unit (MICU) at St. Luke's Boise Medical Center in Boise, Idaho.   (AP Photo/Kyle Green,File)

(Newser) – In late December, the US reached the grim milestone of 1,000 COVID deaths per million people, meaning the pandemic had killed one in every thousand Americans. The country reached the next milestone Tuesday, with COVID having claimed one in 500 since the first reported infection early last year, CNN reports. The pandemic has killed almost 664,000 Americans, according to Johns Hopkins University—a higher reported total than any other nation though some, including Peru, Brazil, and Hungary, have higher death rates.

story continues below

With the more infectious delta variant now the dominant strain, the US is now averaging more than 150,000 new reported infections each day and around 1,800 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins. "We’re kind of where we predicted we would be with completely uncontrolled spread of infection," Jeffrey D. Klausner, clinical professor of medicine, population and public health sciences at the University of Southern California’s Keck School of Medicine, tells the Washington Post.

The figure of one in 500 does not reflect the huge differences in the COVID death toll between age groups, races, and regions, the Post reports. Among people over 85, who account for around a quarter of COVID deaths, the virus has killed one in 35. In younger age groups, the difference between races is stark: COVID has killed one in every 240 Native Americans between the ages of 40 and 64, compared to one in 480 Blacks and one in 1,300 whites in the same age group. In Mississippi and New Jersey, the pandemic has killed one in every 330 residents, while in Vermont, which has the nation's highest vaccination rate, the rate is one in 2,100. (Read more coronavirus stories.)

We use cookies. By Clicking "OK" or any content on this site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. Read more in our privacy policy.
Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X