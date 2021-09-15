He Didn't Have COVID, Needed an ICU Bed, Died

(Newser) – It's far from the first story about how non-COVID patients with medical emergencies have found themselves stymied by a lack of available beds due to those with COVID, but ProPublica illustrates its article on the topic with two cases.

Case I: Seth Osborn, a 12-year-old who went to a Florida ER in late July with stomach pain. A nurse blamed his six-hour wait to be seen on COVID. He was diagnosed with appendicitis and transferred to a nearby hospital for surgery, which happened, but not before his appendix burst. The complication wasn't fatal (it could have been), but it did mean the boy was stuck in the hospital for about four additional days receiving antibiotics.

