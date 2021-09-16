Teen on Joyride Allegedly Killed Runner, Then Laughed About It

(Newser) – A 15-year-old girl took her godmother's vehicle out for a joyride without permission, then decided to "scare" a runner by hitting and ultimately killing him, according to prosecutors in Washington state, who've filed criminal charges of second-degree felony murder and felony hit-and-run. Charging documents allege the 15-year-old and a 14-year-old passenger laughed about the way 53-year-old Greg Moore "flew over the car" when recounting the horrifying act to a friend, per the Seattle Times.

A passerby found Moore dead in a ditch along a rural road outside Maple Valley around 11am on July 18, more than five hours after King County prosecutors allege he was struck. There were pieces of a broken headlight cover near his body, which had suffered multiple blunt force injuries, according to prosecutors. They say there were also abrasions on the back of Moore's calves, consistent with being struck by a bumper, per the Times.

Surveillance video showed Moore running less than a mile from where he was hit at 6:10am. Six minutes later, a gray Toyota Camry was seen traveling in the same direction, closely followed by a silver Ford Escape. The vehicles were also seen running a stop sign. After a plea for information, the owner of the Camry came forward on Sept. 7, implicating her 15-year-old goddaughter, who allegedly claimed a person wielding a bat had caused damage to the car's headlight, lower right bumper, and windshield, per the Kent Reporter.

The passenger and the 15-year-old driver of the Escape confirmed the teen tried to "bump" the jogger, but struck him at 50mph in a 35mph zone, the documents read, per the Times and Reporter. She was arrested Sept. 9 after her father took her to a police station and is held at a facility in Seattle. Moore's widow is calling for her to be charged as an adult given "the brutality of her crime and blatant disregard for human life," per KING5. Otherwise she could be released in six years if convicted. But prosecutors say the case is likely to remain in juvenile court as the teen has no prior criminal history. (Read more hit and run stories.)