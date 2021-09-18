(Newser) – Los Angeles County's weekend started off with a jolt, with a magnitude 4.3 quake hitting the area around Carson, Calif., on Friday evening. The US Geological Survey reports that shaking from the temblor, which hit right before 8pm local time, was felt throughout multiple counties, including Orange and Ventura, and maybe even as far south as San Diego, per KABC. The LAPD said there were "no significant incidents" tied to the quake, though it warned: "Be prepared for potential aftershocks."

The depth of the quake was close to 9 miles. CNN reports that the Los Angeles Fire Department went into "Earthquake Emergency Mode," patrolling a 470-square-mile affected area to assess the situation, and concluded its efforts with an announcement that "no major infrastructure damage was noted ... and that there has been no loss of life or serious injury that we can directly attribute" to the quake. That's not to say the incident didn't shake things up.

One Carson City resident told KTLA his vehicle quivered "like crazy," adding: "If you can shake a 4,000-pound car, it's a problem." A 7-Eleven worker also used the descriptor of "crazy" to describe what went down at his Carson store, noting, "Everything started shaking. A bunch of stuff off the shelves, there was wine everywhere, there was chocolate, syrup." Even rapper Soulja Boy took note. "Earthquake just shook the mansion," he tweeted shortly after the quake. Still, seismologist Lucy Jones called the quake "pretty ordinary," noting that the worst of it was "probably a lot of frightened cats." (Read more earthquake stories.)