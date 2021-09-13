Video Shows Wild Rescue of Falling Cat at Football Stadium

(Newser) – A cat that somehow found its way into Miami's Hard Rock Stadium got a lot more of an adventure than it had bargained for Saturday: It somehow ended up dangling from a wire that was hanging below the upper deck railing, and then, as fans who were watching the drama cried out in alarm, it fell. Fortunately, fans sitting in the seats below rescued the feline by holding up an American flag, on which it landed, USA Today reports. Cheers followed, and security took the apparently unharmed cat away.

The man who brought the flag to the University of Miami-Appalachian State game (he tells the Miami Herald he and his wife bring one to every game, to hang over the railing in front of their seats) says the people sitting above the cat were trying to grab it from above, but just scared it down further. "It hung there for a little while with its two front paws, then one paw, then I was like, ‘Oh my goodness, it’s coming soon,'" he says. He notes that, before falling, the cat peed on those sitting below it. WPLG estimates the cat fell 30 feet. Still unclear is how the cat got into the stadium; it was reportedly wearing a collar, but some outlets are calling it a stray. (Read more uplifting news stories.)