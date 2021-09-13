 
X

Video Shows Wild Rescue of Falling Cat at Football Stadium

Couple used American flag to catch it
By Evann Gastaldo,  Newser Staff
Posted Sep 13, 2021 2:59 AM CDT

(Newser) – A cat that somehow found its way into Miami's Hard Rock Stadium got a lot more of an adventure than it had bargained for Saturday: It somehow ended up dangling from a wire that was hanging below the upper deck railing, and then, as fans who were watching the drama cried out in alarm, it fell. Fortunately, fans sitting in the seats below rescued the feline by holding up an American flag, on which it landed, USA Today reports. Cheers followed, and security took the apparently unharmed cat away.

story continues below

The man who brought the flag to the University of Miami-Appalachian State game (he tells the Miami Herald he and his wife bring one to every game, to hang over the railing in front of their seats) says the people sitting above the cat were trying to grab it from above, but just scared it down further. "It hung there for a little while with its two front paws, then one paw, then I was like, ‘Oh my goodness, it’s coming soon,'" he says. He notes that, before falling, the cat peed on those sitting below it. WPLG estimates the cat fell 30 feet. Still unclear is how the cat got into the stadium; it was reportedly wearing a collar, but some outlets are calling it a stray. (Read more uplifting news stories.)

We use cookies. By Clicking "OK" or any content on this site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. Read more in our privacy policy.
Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X